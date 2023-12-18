OECD Workshops: Mainstreaming Climate Resilience in Infrastructure Planning and Investment in Indonesia

The OECD conducted capacity building workshops, focusing on three pivotal areas: climate risk assessments, nature-based solutions as infrastructure allies and fortifying local governance. Facilitating genuine peer-learning, representatives of the Philippines, Korea and Sweden shared effective practices used in their countries to strengthen climate resilient infrastructure. The workshops’ results will inform a report that identifies opportunities for Indonesia to enhance the enabling environment for climate-resilient infrastructure development. The workshops consisted of three thematic sessions:

Cimate risk assessment

Nature-based solutions

Role of local governments.