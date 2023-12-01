COP28 Side Event: Potential and Opportunities for Low Carbon Development in Central Asia

The side event “Potential and Opportunities for Low Carbon Development in Central Asia” took place in the Central Asia Pavilion at the UNFCCC COP28 on December 1, 2023.

The meeting discussed the economic potential, resources and standard capabilities of Central Asian countries to achieve low-carbon development goals in the short and long term.



The event gathered COP-28 delegates and experts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Mongolia, representatives of international organizations, think tanks, businesses, NGOs.



The side event organizers – Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, OECD project “Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia”, Green Academy, CAREC.

