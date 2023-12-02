2nd SIPA Webinar on Decarbonisation of Energy in Central Asia

The webinar contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA) framework, led by the OECD and funded by the German Government, through the analysis of methods for the decarbonisation of energy in Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Mongolia. The three main areas discussed were:

Making the case for investment in sustainable infrastructure with the SAVi methodology – Michail Kapetanakis, Research Analyst, Public Procurement and Sustainable Infrastructure Policy, International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD)

– Attracting Investment in Renewable Energy in Central Asia – Roman Vakulchuk, Senior Researcher, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI)/ Central Asian Development Institute (CADI)

Clean Energy Transition Course for Central Asian Universities – Abylaikhan Soltanayev, Scientific Coordinator, Center for Natural Resources and Sustainability, Kazakh-German University (DKU)