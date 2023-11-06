The workshop took place on 6 November 2023 via Zoom under the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), led by the OECD and funded bythe German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The meeting introduced the objectives and methodology of Infrastructure Governance in Southeast Asia to government officials in the Philippines.
Workshop on the Governance of Infrastructure in the Philippines
- Date
- 6 November 2023
- Location
- Virtual meeting