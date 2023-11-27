Expert Workshop: Analysis of the Low Carbon Development Pathways in Uzbekistan - Methods, Modeling Tools, International Experience

The workshop contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA) framework, led by the OECD and funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The participants discussed the international experience in development of the low carbon development strategies for the national economies and specific sectors, approaches and methodologies for analysis of long-term economic development, capacity needs, and opportunities for cooperation in Uzbekistan. The three main areas discussed were:

Status of economic research and low carbon development studies in Uzbekistan: challenges, opportunities, priorities

Analytical tools: models, methods, data

Research capacities: assessment of gaps, support needs