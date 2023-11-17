Development Strategy Talk: Building a Resilient Economy with Sustainable Infrastructure

The meeting contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA) framework, led by the OECD and funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The meeting sharied innovative approaches and lessons which offer practical, workable solutions that can bridge the country’s need to build a resilient economy as well as a more sustainable energy support. The two main areas discussed were:

Incorporating sustainable infrastructure component to strengthen Indonesia development strategy

Collaboration and financing options and opportunities to support energy transition in Indonesia