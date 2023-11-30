Aligning infrastructure investment for a net-zero and resilient Asia

Tackling climate change means radically transforming our infrastructure basis. Power generation, transport, buildings and industry make up more than 60% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and determine social and economic vulnerability to climate impacts. Achieving a net zero, resilient future requires to scale-up public and private investment in sustainable infrastructure, particularly in fast-growing Asia where the bulk of new infrastructure will be built in the next decade. Planning ministries have a crucial role in facing this challenge, since their plans are designed to account for long-term risks and their convening power can influence decisions across sectoral ministries.

During this session, a panel of planning ministry representatives and infrastructure experts from Southeast Asia will explore emerging good practices in planning infrastructure under uncertainty to address interconnected environmental emergencies, such as climate change – and adapting to its impacts – and biodiversity loss. These practices have been identified and encouraged by the OECD’s Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), which actively supports Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and other emerging Asian economies to adopt infrastructure planning, evaluation and delivery to ensure their infrastructure systems set them on a course compatible with the Paris Agreement. SIPA is supported by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV) through the International Climate Initiative (IKI).