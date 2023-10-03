Launch of the Implementation of Climate Resilient Infrastructure in Indonesia

As part of the SIPA programme, funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI), the climate resilient infrastructure pillar aims at supporting the planning, financing and institutional capacity of countries in the region, which is incredibly vulnerable to extreme weather events. Indonesia is the second country that the team now engages with (after the Philippines).

The launch event was spearheaded by BAPPENAS, Indonesia’s National Development Agency. It was well attended, with 70 participants, representing many relevant ministries, agencies and academia engaged in infrastructure planning and financing.



The event was the opportunity to introduce the project’s objectives but more importantly, to foster a discussion among infrastructure stakeholders who shared insights on their current engagement in resilient infrastructure and how the OECD can best support them going forward.



This event showed an uneven awareness of climate resilience objectives and significant capacity constraints to fostering resilience building in infrastructure planning and development. The participants therefore largely welcomed the OECD’s support and are looking to receive guidance and learn from other countries over the course of the project. The recommendations form the project will feed into Indonesia’s new long term development plan that highlights the crucial role of infrastructure to support socio-economic development goals.

