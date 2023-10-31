International Economic Forum on Africa

Global crises have widened the African continent’s sustainable financing gap. Africa needs an extra USD 1.6 trillion by 2030 - USD 194 billion annually - to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. That sustainable financing gap can be bridged: it is equivalent to less than 0.2% of the value of global financial assets, or 10.5% of the African-held financial assets. As policy makers worldwide seek a new consensus for a more inclusive international financial system, how can Africa benefit from a more equitable access to sustainable development finance and investment? What are the promising initiative and risk-sharing tools that would foster the engagement of institutional investors and long-term asset managers (pension funds, insurance companies) in filling Africa’s infrastructure investment needs? How can the relevant recommendations of the Summit on a global financing pact be implemented?

Christian Yoka , Director of the Africa Department, Agence française de développement (AFD)

, Director of the Africa Department, Agence française de développement (AFD) Renganaden Padayachy , Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Republic of Mauritius

, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Republic of Mauritius Antonella Baldino , Head of International Co-operation and Development Finance, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

, Head of International Co-operation and Development Finance, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Alain Ebobissé, CEO, Africa 50

Moderator: Will Mbiakop, Executive Chairman, African Sports and Creative Institute