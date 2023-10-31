What is holding back investment in Africa? Foreign direct investment (FDI) to the continent decreased from 12% of the world’s total in 2017 to less than 6% in 2021. Yet, Africa boasts a huge diversity of assets, not least in its young and vibrant human capital, and vast renewable energy resources. These should attract a much larger share of the world’s soaring investment in transformative and sustainable activities.
During the Forum, Africa’s leaders, movers, and shakers explored the continent’s untapped opportunities, reviewed policy options to boost sustainable investment, and discussed reforms in the global financial architecture that can enhance its access to affordable finance.
The 22nd International Economic Forum on Africa was organised by the OECD Development Centre and the African Union Commission.
International Economic Forum on Africa
- Date
- 31 October 2023
About
Agenda
- Mathias Cormann, Secretary General, OECD
- Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, African Union Commission
- Jutta Urpilainen, Commissionner for International Partnerships, European Union (Video intervention)
- H. E. Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo
- H. E. Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo

Moderator: Ragnheiður Elín Árnadóttir, Director, OECD Development Centre
Short, dynamic conversation between a host and one or two experts to set the scene on what’s holding back sustainable investment in Africa and where to find untapped opportunities.
- Amadou Hott, Special Envoy for the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa, African Development Bank
- Temi Marcella Awogboro, Founding Partner, Alcent Capital
Moderator: Will Mbiakop, Executive Chairman, African Sports and Creative Institute
Global crises have widened the African continent’s sustainable financing gap. Africa needs an extra USD 1.6 trillion by 2030 - USD 194 billion annually - to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. That sustainable financing gap can be bridged: it is equivalent to less than 0.2% of the value of global financial assets, or 10.5% of the African-held financial assets. As policy makers worldwide seek a new consensus for a more inclusive international financial system, how can Africa benefit from a more equitable access to sustainable development finance and investment? What are the promising initiative and risk-sharing tools that would foster the engagement of institutional investors and long-term asset managers (pension funds, insurance companies) in filling Africa’s infrastructure investment needs? How can the relevant recommendations of the Summit on a global financing pact be implemented?
- Christian Yoka, Director of the Africa Department, Agence française de développement (AFD)
- Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Republic of Mauritius
- Antonella Baldino, Head of International Co-operation and Development Finance, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
- Alain Ebobissé, CEO, Africa 50
Moderator: Will Mbiakop, Executive Chairman, African Sports and Creative Institute
Short, dynamic conversation between a host and 1 or 2 experts on strategies to better channel African diaspora’s remittances and dynamism to propel sustainable development.
- Moustapha Sow, Chairman, SF Group
- Issiaka Konate, General Consul to Paris, Ivory Coast
Moderator: Will Mbiakop, Executive Chairman, African Sports and Creative Institute
Are we overlooking Africa’s economic potential in non-traditional sectors? Emerging and innovative sectors, such as creative industries, sport and culture, can drive trade and investment, promote economic diversification and create stronger ties with African diasporas. On the world’s youngest continent -- with a median age of 19 years-- these sectors could bring attractive, quality jobs, and yet remain underexplored. For instance, the sports industry makes a much smaller contribution to Africa's growth and overall GDP than in other regions. What can be done to increase investment in creative industries, sport and culture?
Speakers on Sports:
- Désiré Koussawo, President, France Esports and Founder, SAGES Africa
- Christophe Charlier, Nkomkana Sports Fund, ex Chairman Brooklyn Nets
- Ugo Udezue, Founder and CEO AFA Sports
Speakers on Culture / Creative Industries:
- Imane Ayissi, Fashion Designer
- Blick Bassy, Award Winning Musician, Producer, Entrepreneur
- Ronny Turiaf, NBA Champion, Art Accelerator
- Laureen Kouassi Olsson, Founder and CEO, Birimian Ventures
Moderator: Will Mbiakop, Executive Chairman, African Sports and Creative Institute
13:10 – 13:30
- Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, African Union Commission
- Cristina Duarte, Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Africa, United Nations
- Manuel Escudero, Permanent Representative of Spain to the OECD and Chair of the OECD Development Centre Governing Board
Moderator: Ragnheiður Elín Árnadóttir, Director, OECD Development Centre
