7th OECD Southeast Asia Policy Network Meeting on Sustainable Infrastructure

The 7th OECD Regional Policy Network Meeting on Sustainable Infrastructure took place virtually on 10 October 2023, chaired by Mr. Sumedi Andono Mulyo, Director of National Priority Infrastructure Projects Development and Planning, Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) of Indonesia.

Governments in the Southeast Asia region gained insights into how to improve their governance for sustainable and inclusive infrastructure systems, ensuring alignment with long-term priorities such as their climate and development objectives. More specifically, the meeting explored how international principles, standards and tools, such as the 2020 OECD Recommendation on the Governance of Infrastructure, can support ASEAN governments in making infrastructure more sustainable. Concrete experiences were showcased from OECD and Southeast Asian countries to demonstrate how infrastructure governance can be put into practice, as well as discussions on the OECD Infrastructure Governance Indicators, which allow countries to benchmark their own practices and institutional arrangements.