Workshop on Infrastructure Governance Indicators in Indonesia

The workshop on Infrastructure Governance Indicators (IGIs) was held on 24 August 2023, in Bogor, Indonesia under the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI).

The workshop discussed the significance of the project, introducing the IGIs, its methodology and results from OECD countries, sharing experiences from OECD countries on the implementation, and discussing the four pillars covered by the project in Southeast Asia: long-term strategic vision, value for money, public procurement, and environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure. It presented the questionnaire used for data collection, the key terms used and identified the potential respondents, sharing caveats to keep in mind and tips on how to answer the survey.

