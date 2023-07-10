Workshop on Responsible Business Conduct for Sustainable Infrastructure in Thailand

The workshop aimed to raise awareness of the OECD standards on Responsible Business Conduct (RBC), focusing on the recently updated Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on RBC.

The workshop provided a platform for discussing current policies and practices related to RBC for sustainable infrastructure in Thailand with experts from relevant ministries, government agencies, and public authorities. The workshop also gathered technical input, concrete examples, and constructive feedback to refine a draft paper developed under the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI).

