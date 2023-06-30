Workshops on Mainstreaming Climate Resilience in Infrastructure Planning and Investment - Water, Energy, Social Infrastructure and Connectivity

Four workshops on mainstreaming climate resilience in infrastructure planning and investment were held on 28 June 2023 and 7 July 2023 to contribute for implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), led by the OECD and funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The objective of the workshops was to bring together senior government officials from the water, energy, connectivity, and social infrastructure sectors to discuss the current state-of-play and identify the achievements and existing barriers to meeting the climate resilience goals set out in the Philippines Development Plan (PDP). The workshops also served as an interactive platform for relevant stakeholders to develop a list of priority actions needed to address the identified gaps and challenges. This exercise helped to inform a broader roadmap the OECD will develop in support of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA)’s work.