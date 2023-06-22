The meeting contributed to implementing the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), led by the OECD and funded by the the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The discussion was foused on the experience of global policies in the field of implementation of achievement of carbon neutrality and recommendations for the Republic of Kazakhstan before COP-28.
National Policy Dialogue on Achieving Carbon Neutrality in Kazakhstan and COP-28
- Date
- 22 June 2023
- Location
- Astana, Kazakhstan (Hybrid meeting)