Final Dissemination Event: Decarbonising Pathways for Freight Transport in the Philippines

The main dissemination event was held on 25 April 2023 under the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), funded by the the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). High-level speakers, including the International Transport Forum (ITF) Secretary-General and Undersecretary of Department of Transportation (DoTr), delivered keynotes at the dissemination event. The main findings of the ITF project set the scene and guided political and technical dialogues for decarbonising future freight transport systems in the Philippines. In addition, several panel discussions and informal breaks promoted diverse interaction between project partners and local stakeholders.