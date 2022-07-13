Unlocking private finance for distributed renewable enrergy in Colombia's non-interconnected zones

The Government of Colombia has set ambitions to deploy renewable solutions as a means to provide affordable and clean energy solutions to remote communities. In particular, hybrid and renewable solutions have been given a central role in expanding electricity services under the Indicative Plan for Expansion of Electricity Coverage in non-interconnected zones (PIEC) 2019-2023 elaborated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy’s Planning Unit (UPME). This is in addition to Law No. 1715 of 2014, known as the “Renewable Energy Law” which directed the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to develop incentive schemes to partially or totally replace current diesel generation with renewable energy sources.

Hybrid mini-grids and solar home systems can provide solutions adapted to the size and needs of communities in non-interconnected zones, and reduce operation costs linked to expensive fossil fuel supply. Yet, providing electricity services in last mile communities bears a number of risk that create challenges for mobilising private finance and investment at suitable scale. Solutions to address risk and costs are therefore critical to unlocking affordable and reliable electricity services and making effective use of government funds.

This workshop provided a forum for stakeholders to assess challenges, opportunities, and eventual mechanisms and de-risking instruments to scale-up finance and investment in distributed renewable energy services.