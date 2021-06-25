Blended finance to mobilise private capital for clean energy

The theme report on Finance and Investment prepared for the UN High Level Dialogue on Energy, identified as one of its recommendations the need to “Make better use of blended finance schemes to mobilise and maximize private capital for clean energy investments and innovative energy technologies”. This report highlighted the potential to attract trillions in clean energy investments by “scaling the use of blended finance mechanisms and de-risking instruments coupled with commercial financing, multilateral portfolio guarantees and result-based financing”.

This side event explored the potential to develop an Energy Compact on Blended Finance. It provided countries, development finance actors and investors an opportunity to highlight lessons learned from establishing blended finance mechanisms in the clean energy sector. The event also aimed to identify where further opportunities exist to use limited development assistance to mobilise clean energy investments and how different stakeholders can enhance collaboration to catalyse investments.

The OECD’s work on blended finance including the 2020 Blended Finance Guidance, provides a solid foundation for pursuing further work on mobilisation of private finance for clean energy investments. An Energy Compact on Blended Finance provides an opportunity to promote action and commitments on mobilising private finance and link the UN HLD on Energy process with the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee’s (DAC) work to highlight emerging good practice approaches to address key barriers to local financial market development, deepening and greening.

This seminar covered the following topics: