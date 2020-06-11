Opportunities for fintech to scale up finance for clean energy

Digitalisation offers great potential to facilitate the implementation of greater energy efficiency and renewable electricity technologies as increased automation and better data analytics lead to reduced energy consumption and materials use, facilitate smart demand response, the integration of variable renewables and distributed energy resources.

Digital technologies also create new opportunities for innovative financing options to emerge. This webinar explored how these technologies are starting to support the development of new financing vehicles for renewables and on their potential applicability to finance energy efficiency projects as well.

Experts explained how block chain technology can revolutionise the green bond market, how sensors and digital platforms are making it cheaper and easier to finance smaller scale energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, and how countries are applying these technologies to attract and raise capital from new investors.

This webinar covered the following topics: