OECD Screening Tool for overall persistence (Pov) and long-range transport potential (LRTP)

1. Simple and easy to use

The Tool has a “Main menu” for entering data and results are shown in easy to read graphical mode, which allows even beginners to utilise it easily.



2. Flexible Data Management and Model Setting

Users can chose chemicals from a database installed in the Tool, or enter data for chemicals of interest, i.e. physical-chemical properties and degradation half-lives. It is possible to transport users’ own databases, and store them within the Tool. It is also possible to change model settings.



3. Representative of several models

The model in the Tool was developed as a “consensus model” reflecting features of several existing multimedia fate and transport models.



4. Graphical and Numerical Output

The result of model calculation is shown in both numerical and graphical outputs, such as: