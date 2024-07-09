Skip to main content
OECD Screening Tool for overall persistence (Pov) and long-range transport potential (LRTP)

The OECD POV and LRTP Screening Tool (hereafter 'the Tool') is software in a spreadsheet format containing multimedia chemical fate models (fugacity-based), which estimate the overall persistence (POV) and long-range transport potential (LRTP) of organic chemicals at a screening level.

