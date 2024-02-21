Skip to main content
OECD GDP grows by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023

"Gross domestic product (GDP) in the OECD rose by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023 according to provisional estimates . Quarterly OECD GDP growth rates have remained weak over the past two years"

