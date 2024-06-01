Purchasing Power Parities - Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

The calculation is undertaken in three stages. The first stage is at the product level, where price relatives are calculated for individual goods and services. A simple example would be a litre of Coca-Cola. If it costs 2.3 euros in France and 2.00$ in the United States then the PPP for Coca-Cola between France and the USA is 2.3/2.00, or 1.15. This means that for every dollar spent on a litre of Coca-Cola in the USA, 1.15 euros would have to be spent in France to obtain the same quantity and quality - or, in other words, the same volume - of Coca-Cola.

The second stage is at the product group level, where the price relatives calculated for the products in the group are averaged to obtain unweighted PPPs for the group. Coca-cola is for example included in the product group “Softdrinks and Concentrates”.

And the third stage is at the aggregation levels, where the PPPs for the product groups covered by the aggregation level are weighted and averaged to obtain weighted PPPs for the aggregation level up to GDP (in our example, aggregated levels are Non-alcoholic beverages, Food…). The weights used to aggregate the PPPs in the third stage are the expenditures on the product groups as established in the national accounts. You will find detailed information on the calculation in the “EUROSTAT-OECD Methodological manual on purchasing power parities (PPPs)”, Chapter 12.