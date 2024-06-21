Aid at a glance

Interactive summary charts for total DAC, DAC and non-DAC members
Total DAC and DAC members
For 2020 – 2021, the data presented covers:
- Net ODA;
- Breakdown of bilateral ODA by income group and by region;
- Top ten recipients of bilateral ODA;
- Bilateral ODA by sector.
Non-DAC
2019 – 2020, the data presented covers:
- Net ODA;
- Breakdown of bilateral ODA by income group and by region;
- Top ten recipients of bilateral ODA;
- Bilateral ODA by sector (only when data available).
Interactive summary charts by aid ( ODA ) recipients
For 2019 – 2021, the data presented covers:
- Net ODA receipts;
- Top ten donors of gross ODA;
- Population and GNI per capita;
- Bilateral ODA by sector.