Young population is the share of the population aged less than 15 years old.

This indicator is used in the calculation of the dependent population. The dependent population is the part of the population that does not work and relies on others for the goods and services they consume. The share of the dependent population is calculated as total elderly and youth populations expressed as a ratio of the total population.

Demographic trends have implications for government and private spending on pensions, health care, and education, as well as more generally for economic growth and welfare.

This indicator is measured as a percentage of population.