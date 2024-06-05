The women in politics indicator includes data on: Women parliamentarians: the share of women in the national lower or single houses of parliament. Measured as a percentage of total parliamentarians.Women ministers: the share of women ministers, including deputy prime ministers and ministers. Prime ministers/heads of government were also included when they held ministerial portfolios. Vice-presidents and heads of governmental or public agencies have not been included in the total. Measured as a percentage of total ministers.
Women in politics
DashboardThe OECD Gender Dashboard gives a snapshot of how a country’s gender equality policies and outcomes compare to that of other OECD countries across policy domains. It will be a supporting tool to report the progress on the implementation of the OECD gender recommendations.
7 February 2024
The “Restricted civil liberties” dimension captures social institutions that restrict women’s access to and participation and voice in the public and social spheres.