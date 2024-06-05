The violence against women indicator presents you with data on: Attitudes toward violence: The percentage of women who agree that a husband/partner is justified in beating his wife/partner under certain circumstances Prevalence of violence in the lifetime: The percentage of women who have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner at some time in their life Laws on domestic violence: Whether the legal framework offers women legal protection from domestic violence Laws on domestic violence are presented as values ranging from 0 to 1, where 0 means that laws or practices do not discriminate against women’s rights and 1 means laws or practices fully discriminate against women’s rights.