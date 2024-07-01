Value-added in non-financial corporations presents the shares of income earned by labour and capital in the value added generated by the non-financial corporations' sector, and the change in these shares between selected time periods. The indicator is presented net of depreciation. The non-financial corporations' sector includes all private and public entities with independent legal status (and close substitutes) that produce goods and non-financial services to the market. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA).