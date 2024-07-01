Value-added in financial corporations presents the shares of income earned by labour and capital in the value added generated by the financial corporations' sector, and the change in these shares between selected time periods. The indicator is presented net of depreciation. The financial corporations' sector includes all private and public entities engaged in financial activities such as monetary institutions (including the central bank), other financial intermediaries, insurance companies and pension funds. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA).
Value-added in financial corporations
