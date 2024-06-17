Trade in goods includes all goods which add to, or subtract from, the stock of material resources of a country by entering its economic territory (imports) or leaving it (exports). This indicator is measured in million USD. Goods are physical, produced items over which ownership rights can be established and whose economic ownership can be passed from one institutional unit to another by engaging in transactions. Goods being transported through a country or temporarily admitted or withdrawn (except for goods for inward or outward processing) are not included. All OECD countries compile their data according to the 2008 System of National Accounts (SNA).