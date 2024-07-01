Suicide rates are deaths deliberately initiated and performed by a person in the full knowledge or expectation of its fatal outcome.

The rates have been directly age-standardised to the 2010 OECD population to remove variations arising from differences in age structures across countries and over time.

Comparability of data between countries is affected by a number of reporting criteria, including how a person's intention of killing themselves is ascertained, who is responsible for completing the death certificate, whether a forensic investigation is carried out, and the provisions for confidentiality of the cause of death. Caution is required therefore in interpreting variations across countries.

This indicator is measured as deaths per 100 000 inhabitants (total, men, women).