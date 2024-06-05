Social support is the share of people who report having friends or relatives whom they can count on in times of trouble.

Individuals who say they have family and friends they can count on to help them in times of trouble are consistently more likely to be satisfied with their personal health, and research has linked social isolation and loneliness to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease. Due to small sample sizes, country averages for horizontal inequalities (by age, gender and education) are pooled between 2010-20 to improve the accuracy of the estimates. The survey sample is ex ante designed to be nationally representative of the population aged 15 or over (including rural areas).

This indicator is measured as a percentage of survey respondents.