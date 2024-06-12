Short-term interest rates are the rates at which short-term borrowings are effected between financial institutions or the rate at which short-term government paper is issued or traded in the market. Short-term interest rates are generally averages of daily rates, measured as a percentage. Short-term interest rates are based on three-month money market rates where available. Typical standardised names are "money market rate" and "treasury bill rate".
Short-term interest rates
Short-term interest rates are the rates at which short-term borrowings are effected between financial institutions or the rate at which short-term government paper is issued or traded in the market.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
ToolThe OECD has developed a new tool, the OECD Consumer Barometer that exploits and visualises consumer confidence data.
-
IndicatorNarrow money (M1) is currency in circulation plus sight deposits held by domestic non-banks.
-
DatasetThe financial accounts and balance sheets are part of countries’ national accounts. The balance sheets provide a systematic recording of financial assets and liabilities at a point in time while the financial accounts explain changes over time.
-
DashboardThe OECD Short-Term Indicators Dashboard, covers G20 countries and selected regional aggregates. It allows users to follow key macro-economic developments using interactive charts and tables.
-
-