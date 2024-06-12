Short-term interest rates forecast refers to projected values of three-month money market rates. It is measured as a percentage. Forecast data are calculated by making an overall assessment of the economic climate in individual countries and the world economy as a whole, using a combination of model-based analyses and statistical indicator models.
