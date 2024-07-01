Those who are self-employed without employees are people whose primary activity is self-employment and do not employ others. The incorporated self-employed are only partly or non-included in the counts of self-employed in several countries. This indicator is measured by sex as percentage of total employment.
Self-employed without employees
Those who are self-employed without employees are people whose primary activity is self-employment and do not employ others.
Indicator
Share
