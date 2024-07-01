School principals are the link between teachers, students and their parents or guardians, the education system and the wider community. Principals may contribute to student achievement through their impact on how the school is organised, the climate in the school and, especially, teachers and teaching. They can set the tone for teachers by encouraging new teaching practices and improvement of teachers' skills and by ensuring that teachers feel responsible for students’ learning. These practices are part of what is known as instructional leadership. In this indicator principals are compared by average age and work experience, measured in years and broken down by gender.
School principals
School principals are the link between teachers, students and their parents or guardians, the education system and the wider community.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
The OECD Education GPS brings the world of education to your fingertips and provides you with easy access to the OECD's wealth of data on education policies and practices.gpseducation.oecd.org
-
This dashboard shows how education systems responded to the COVID-19 pandemic through school closures and other measures.
-
This dashboard covers policy responses of OECD host countries to ensure the lasting inclusion of Ukrainian refugees in education.
-
This dashboard displays the structure of Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programmes and their respective attributes.
-
This dashboard provides an overview of the organisation and characteristics of upper secondary education programmes.
-
The Education Policy Reforms Finder contains information about more than 1 600 education policy reforms in 38 education systems.