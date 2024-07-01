This indicator presents the number of machines used for treatment with x-rays or radionuclide. Radiotherapy equipment include linear accelerators, Cobalt-60 units, Caesium-137 therapy units, low to orthovoltage x-ray units, high dose and low dose rate brachytherapy units and conventional brachytherapy units. The indicator is presented as a total and broken down between hospitals (primarily inpatient facilities) and ambulatory care providers (primarily outpatient facilities). It is measured per 1 000 000 inhabitants.
Indicator
