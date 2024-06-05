Population is the number of people that live in a country. It counts the resident population, defined as all nationals present in, or temporarily absent from the country, and aliens permanently settled in the country.

The population includes the following categories: national armed forces stationed abroad; merchant seamen at sea; diplomatic personnel located abroad; civilian aliens resident in the country; and displaced persons resident in the country. Excluded are the following categories: foreign armed forces stationed in the country; foreign diplomatic personnel located in the country; and civilian aliens temporarily in the country. For countries with overseas colonies, protectorates or other territorial possessions, their populations are generally excluded.

This indicator is measured in millions of persons.