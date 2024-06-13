Part-time employment rate is the incidence of people in employment (whether employees or self-employed) who usually work less than 30 hours per week in their main job.

Employed people are those aged 15 or over who report that they have worked in gainful employment for at least one hour in the previous week or who had a job but were absent from work during the reference week. The working age population refers to people aged 15 to 64.

This indicator is measured as a percentage for the total population and by gender.