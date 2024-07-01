Nurses are defined as all the "practising" nurses providing direct health services to patients, including self-employed nurses. However, for some countries (France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey and the United States), due to lack of comparable data, the figures correspond to "professionally active" nurses, including nurses working in the health sector as managers, educators, researchers, etc. For Austria and Greece, the data include only nurses working in hospitals. Midwives and nursing aides (who are not recognised as nurses) are normally excluded although some countries include midwives as they are considered specialist nurses. This indicator is measured per 1 000 inhabitants.