The non-financial corporations' debt to surplus ratio provides an indication of the capacity of non-financial corporations to meet the cost of interest and debt repayments with the operational profits generated. Debt is calculated as the sum the following liability categories: currency and deposits, debt securities, loans, insurance, pensions and standardised guarantee schemes, and other accounts payable. Gross operating surplus (GOS) is the value added generated by production activities after deduction of compensation of employees. The sector non-financial corporations (S11) includes all private and public enterprises that produce goods and non-financial services to the markets. If the ratio debt to GOS of a non-financial corporation is 2.5, this means that the debt outstanding is 2.5 times larger than the annual flow of gross operating surplus.
Non-financial corporations debt to surplus ratio
The non-financial corporations' debt to surplus ratio provides an indication of the capacity of non-financial corporations to meet the cost of interest and debt repayments with the operational profits generated.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorICT investment is defined as the acquisition of equipment and computer software that is used in production for more than one year.
-
IndicatorPension funds' assets are defined as assets bought with the contributions to a pension plan for the exclusive purpose of financing pension plan benefits.
-
IndicatorNational insurance market share is defined as a country's national insurance market compared with the OECD insurance market total.
-
IndicatorGross pension wealth shows the size of the lump sum that would be needed to buy a flow of pension payments equivalent to that promised by the mandatory pension system in each country.
-
IndicatorGross direct insurance premiums, defined as gross insurance premiums for direct insurance for a reporting country, divided by the population, represent the average insurance spending per capita in the country.
-
IndicatorThe debt-to-equity ratio is a measure of a corporation's financial leverage, and shows to which degree companies finance their activities with equity or with debt.