Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) units

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is an imaging technique designed to visualise internal structures of the body using magnetic and electromagnetic fields which induce a resonance effect of hydrogen atoms. The electromagnetic emission created by these atoms is registered and processed by a dedicated computer to produce the images of the body structures. MRI units help physicians diagnose a range of conditions by producing images of internal organs and structures of the body. Unlike conventional radiography and CT scanning, MRI exams do not expose patients to ionising radiation. This indicator is measured in the numbers of equipment per 1 000 000 inhabitants. It is presented as a total and broken down between hospitals (primarily inpatient facilities) and ambulatory care providers (primarily outpatient facilities).