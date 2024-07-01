Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) exams help physicians diagnose a range of conditions by producing images of internal organs and structures of the body. MRI is an imaging technique designed to visualise internal structures of the body using magnetic and electromagnetic fields which induce a resonance effect of hydrogen atoms. The electromagnetic emission created by these atoms is registered and processed by a dedicated computer to produce the images of the body structures. The indicator is presented as a total and broken down between hospitals and ambulatory care providers. It is measured per 1 000 inhabitants.