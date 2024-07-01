The average length of stay in hospitals (ALOS) is often used as an indicator of efficiency. All other things being equal, a shorter stay will reduce the cost per discharge and shift care from inpatient to less expensive post-acute settings. The ALOS refers to the average number of days that patients spend in hospital. It is generally measured by dividing the total number of days stayed by all inpatients during a year by the number of admissions or discharges. Day cases are excluded. The indicator is presented both for all acute care cases and for childbirth without complications.
Length of hospital stay
The average length of stay in hospitals (ALOS) is often used as an indicator of efficiency.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorHospital discharge rates measure the number of patients who leave a hospital after receiving care.
-
IndicatorThis indicator shows the rate of caesarean sections per 100 000 women.
-
IndicatorThis indicator presents the number of medical graduates in a given year.
-
IndicatorDoctors are defined as "practising" doctors providing direct care to patients.
-
IndicatorBreast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in women.
-
IndicatorInfant mortality rate is the number of deaths of children under one year of age.