Total fixed investment, also called gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), in real terms. It is defined as the outlays (purchases and own-account production) of industries, producers of government services and producers of private non-profit services to households, on additions of new durable goods (commodities) to their stocks of fixed assets, less their net sales of similar second-hand and scrapped goods. Forecast is based on an assessment of the economic climate in individual countries and the world economy, using a combination of model-based analyses and expert judgement. This indicator is expressed in annual growth rates.
Investment forecast
Total fixed investment, also called gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), in real terms.
Indicator
