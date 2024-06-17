Import content of exports is defined as the share of imported inputs in the overall exports of a country, and reflects the extent to which a country is a user of foreign inputs. The measure is also often referred to as the ‘foreign value-added share of gross exports’ and is defined as the foreign value-added in gross exports divided by total gross exports, in percentage. It is considered as a reliable measure of international ‘backward linkages’ in analyses of global value chains.
