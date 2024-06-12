Housing prices include housing rent prices indices, real and nominal house prices indices, and ratios of price to rent and price to income. In most cases, the nominal house price index covers the sales of newly-built and existing dwellings, following the recommendations from the RPPI (Residential Property Prices Indices) manual. The real house price index is given by the ratio of the nominal house price index to the consumers’ expenditure deflator in each country from the OECD national accounts database. Both indices are seasonally adjusted. The price to income ratio is the nominal house price index divided by the nominal disposable income per head and can be considered as a measure of affordability. The price to rent ratio is the nominal house price index divided by the housing rent price index and can be considered as a measure of the profitability of house ownership. The price to income and price to rent ratios are indices with base year 2015.
