This indicator provides detail on how many households use a broadband connection. Data typically come from surveys/questionnaires given to a sample subset of households. The results are then extrapolated for the country as a whole. The drawbacks of the survey data are that it is collected infrequently and that the questions asked about broadband usage are not necessarily uniform across OECD countries. This indicator is measured in percentage of all households and is available by size of income.
Households with broadband access
This indicator provides detail on how many households use a broadband connection.
Indicator
Share
