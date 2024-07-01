Fixed wired broadband subscriptions include the total number of subscriptions to the following broadband technologies with download speeds of 256 kbit/s or greater: DSL, cable modem, fibre-to-the-home and other fixed technologies (such as broadband over power lines and leased lines). This indicator is measured in number of subscriptions per 100 inhabitants and in total number of subscriptions.
Fixed broadband subscriptions
Fixed wired broadband subscriptions include the total number of subscriptions to the following broadband technologies with download speeds of 256 kbit/s or greater: DSL, cable modem, fibre-to-the-home and other fixed technologies (such as broadband over power lines and leased lines).
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorICT goods exports is based on the World Customs Organisation's Harmonised System (HS) which defines ICT products (including ICT goods).
-
IndicatorICT employment is defined as the people working in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.
-
IndicatorICT value added is the difference between the Information and Communication Technology sector gross output and intermediate consumption.
-
IndicatorICT investment is defined as the acquisition of equipment and computer software that is used in production for more than one year.
-
IndicatorThis indicator provides detail on how many households use a broadband connection.
-
IndicatorThis indicator provides information on how many businesses use a broadband connection.