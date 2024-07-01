Hospital discharge rates measure the number of patients who leave a hospital after receiving care. Hospital discharge is defined as the release of a patient who has stayed at least one night in hospital. It includes deaths in hospital following inpatient care. Same-day discharges are usually excluded. This indicator is measured per 100 000 inhabitants.
Hospital discharge rates
