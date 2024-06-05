The foreign-born population covers all people who have ever migrated from their country of birth to their current country of residence. The foreign-born population data shown here include people born abroad as nationals of their current country of residence. The difference across countries between the size of the foreign-born population and that of the foreign population depends on the rules governing the acquisition of citizenship in each country. This indicator is measured as a percentage of population.
Foreign-born population
The foreign-born population covers all people who have ever migrated from their country of birth to their current country of residence.
Indicator
Share
