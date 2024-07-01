The debt-to-equity ratio is a measure of a corporation's financial leverage, and shows to which degree companies finance their activities with equity or with debt. It is calculated by dividing the total amount of debt of financial corporations by the total amount of equity liabilities (including investment fund shares) of the same sector. Debt is the sum of the following liability categories: currency and deposits; debt securities; loans; insurance, pension and standardised guarantee schemes; and other accounts payable. On the denominator side, the equity is represented by the market value of the shares, including investment fund shares, issued. The financial corporations sector (S12) includes all private and public entities engaged in financial activities. If the ratio is 2.5, for example, it means that the outstanding debt is 2.5 larger than the market value of the outstanding equity.
Financial corporations debt to equity ratio
The debt-to-equity ratio is a measure of a corporation's financial leverage, and shows to which degree companies finance their activities with equity or with debt.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
IndicatorICT investment is defined as the acquisition of equipment and computer software that is used in production for more than one year.
-
IndicatorPension funds' assets are defined as assets bought with the contributions to a pension plan for the exclusive purpose of financing pension plan benefits.
-
IndicatorNational insurance market share is defined as a country's national insurance market compared with the OECD insurance market total.
-
IndicatorGross pension wealth shows the size of the lump sum that would be needed to buy a flow of pension payments equivalent to that promised by the mandatory pension system in each country.
-
IndicatorGross direct insurance premiums, defined as gross insurance premiums for direct insurance for a reporting country, divided by the population, represent the average insurance spending per capita in the country.
-
DashboardMultinational Enterprises (MNEs) have been at the forefront of changes in the global economy, as transportation and communication costs have declined, technologies have facilitated more complex operations, and trade and investment barriers have lessened over the last few decades. Understanding the structure and behaviour of MNEs is fundamental to the production of consistent global statistics.